03 Dec 2021

Govt scheme to give up to 17,000 undocumented migrants path to citizenship

David Power

A government scheme will give an estimated 17,000 undocumented migrants an opportunity to remain in the State.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is expected to announce details of a scheme later today which will look to regularise long-term undocumented migrants and their children, which will allow them to stay and live in Ireland.

The Department of Justice said studies have shown that there may be up to 17,000 undocumented migrants, including 3,000 children, currently living in the State.

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must have lived in the country for at least four years, or three years for children, without permission.

Those who are successful will receive immigration permission, access to the labour market and can begin a path to citizenship, Minister McEntee said. 

