Power outages recorded across the country - ESB crews are restoring power where safe to do so

By afternoon today, the approximate number of customers without electricity reached 49,000 across the country.

The ESB has advised everyone to stay safe and stay clear of fallen electricity wires.

Report any damage to the network by calling 1800 372 999

The safety of the public and crews is critical and ESB Networks will be making safe faults throughout the day and restoring supply remotely and on-site when it is safe to do so.

Individuals can check estimated restoration times or report an outage on Powercheck.ie

The ESB said: "Gale force winds associated with Storm Barra, with gusts of over 130 km/h, are continuing to cause damage to the electricity network currently affecting more than 49,000 homes, farms and businesses. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

"With the storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected. ESB Networks reminds the public that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

"All internal resources are on alert and are responding to electricity outages once it is safe to do so. With a red weather warning in the Southwest in effect until tonight, and Co Clare until 1 am Wednesday morning, this means our crews may not be mobilised on the ground until the worst of the severe weather passes."

ESB Networks remind customers to take precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.