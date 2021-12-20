WARNING: All Irish meats processed in unapproved establishment recalled by safety group
Meat products processed at an Irish farm have been recalled by a food safety group.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall as the meats were flagged by inspectors as having been processed in an unapproved establishment without official controls.
According to the FSAI, the business at Ballinwillin House/ Ballinwillin House Farm has not had approval to process meat since mid-April 2021.
Almost 40 products will now be pulled from shelves, including Ballinwillin House Farm bacon, lamb and black pudding, among others (see below), with meat from multiple animals including wild boar, goat, cow, duck and deer/elk.
Point-of-sale recall notices are expected to be displayed in stores where the products were sold, with caterers and consumers advised not to use or eat any products of animal origin from the business.
