Christmas Day weather forecast from Met Éireann
We are looking at a mild Christmas Day, according to Met Éireann.
It's not all good news, however, with the national forecaster predicting widespread rain.
They said in their forecast: "Christmas Day will be generally cloudy and breezy with quite widespread outbreaks of rain. There will be dry periods too with the chance of some brighter spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly winds."
Looking to St. Stephen's Day, they said: "Continuing breezy with outbreaks of rain across much of the country, the rain will become patchier later in the day. Turning cooler in the north with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees there. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees further south. Fresh easterly winds will moderate through the day."
