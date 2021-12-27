Search

27 Dec 2021

'I'm open to informed debate' - Taoiseach supports self-ID law change for trans teens

'I'm open to informed debate' - Taoiseach supports self-ID law change for trans teens

'I'm open to informed debate' - Taoiseach supports self-ID law change for trans teens

Reporter:

Reporter

The Taoiseach has said he is “open to informed debate” on changing the law around self-identification for transgender teenagers.

The Programme for Government commits to removing the need for 16-17-year-olds to have two specialist reports to apply for legal gender recognition.

Instead they would be able to self-declare with parental consent.

Micheál Martin said he wants to see this delivered and also ensure supports are in place for young people.

“We do need to again harness informed opinion on this and expertise in this area but there are many, many young people who need help and support out there at the moment who are not getting the level of support that they need and this is something that concerns me,” he said.

“And I think we need to work harder and better at providing a more comprehensive range of supports to young people who need the back-up that they currently aren’t getting.

“We have settled in the Programme for Government for 16-17, I’m open to informed debate on this and the expertise of people who have been involved from a professional perspective and also the views of young people themselves. 

He continued: “I think we should consult young trans people to hear their views, many have endured unacceptable bullying in certain situations.

“We need to inform their peers, the wider community in terms of the issues, greater acceptance and also greater support for young people who are going through challenging times and who definitely need greater supports both from the perspective of psychological support, counselling, help and for other people to be able to understand it better and also provision of services that they require.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media