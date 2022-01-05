Search

05 Jan 2022

Thousands of teachers set to be absent when schools reopen

Thousands of teachers set to be absent when schools reopen

Reporter:

David Power

As many as 8,000 teachers could be absent due to Covid-19 when schools return on Thursday, according to a teacher's union. 

The General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) John Boyle said that 15% of teaching staff, around seven or eight thousand teachers will be absent because of Covid-19

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland earlier today, Mr Boyle said that the term ahead, up to mid-term, is going to be an extremely difficult one. He said there will be situations whereby children will have to have classes at home.

He added that priority will be given to those children who "don't thrive in the remote learning scenario", particularly younger children and those with additional needs.

"There isn't a hope" that there would be enough replacement teachers, Mr Boyle said, with concern about the challenges involved in keeping the system going. 

He called for the reintroduction of contact tracing, and noted that over 60,000 primary school children did contract the virus before Christmas. Much more had to be done about filtration in classrooms, Mr Boyle said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education described a meeting on Tuesday with the unions and health officials as “productive”.

“Education stakeholders were briefed by the minister and public health representatives on how the Covid-19 mitigation measures in place in schools have been reviewed by public health and will continue in place in the coming term,” the spokesperson said.

“Public health remains of the view that these mitigation measures are effective and appropriate.

“Furthermore, public health officials advised that there is no public health rationale to delay the reopening of schools later this week," the education spokesperson said. 

“Schools will operate in line with their Covid-19 response plans, which set out a range of mitigation measures for schools, including hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media