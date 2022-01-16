Covid-19: Daily case numbers continue to fall

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has this Sunday been notified of 10,753* PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Saturday, January 15, 4,208 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. This portal opened on Friday, January 14.
The figures reported on Saturday were 14,555 PCR and 5,406 antigen. On Friday, The Department of Health said there were 17,065 confirmed cases of the disease. These data are provisional.
As of 8am this Sunday, 965 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 88 are in ICU. On Saturday morning, there were 940 Covid-19 patients in hospital; 89 in intensive care.
