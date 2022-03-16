Coveney condemns killing of journalists following Irish cameraman's death in Kyiv

Ireland's Minister for Defence has condemned the killing of journalists following an Irish cameraman's death in Ukraine.

Minister Simon Coveney offered condolences to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, who was working for US network Fox News when the vehicle he was travelling in was hit by Russian shelling.

The minister said, "The loss of life of all citizens through this reckless war is deplorable, and I also wish to strongly condemn the killing of journalists who have been working bravely to shine a light on the plight of Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities.

"Ireland once again calls on Russia to bring an end to this war and we stand ready to support any initiative which can deliver peace. We will continue to demand accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law."

Minister Coveney offered his "deepest condolences" to Mr Zakrzewski's family and confirmed officials from his Department are in touch to provide consular assistance.

It is great sadness that St. Conleth's College acknolwledegs the tragic passing of Past Pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. (Pierre stands in the back row of his graduating class, third from right.) pic.twitter.com/z1VNPzjhco — Stconleths (@Saintconleths) March 15, 2022

Mr Zakrzewski reportedly came to Ireland in the 1970s, with former school St Conleth's College in South Dublin stating, "It is [with] great sadness that St. Conleth's College acknolwleges the tragic passing of past pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

In a statement issued by Aras an Uachtarain, President Higgins offered his deepest sympathies to the man's family and said, "The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including journalists, must be brought to an end."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also commented on the death of Mr Zakrzewski, stating, "Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today. My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists. We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine."