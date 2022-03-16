Search

18 Mar 2022

'This year is different' - Irish landmarks to light up blue and yellow for Paddy's Day

Mary McFadden

16 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Irish landmarks will be lighting up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag this St Patrick's Day. 

The Office of Public Works (OPW) today (Wednesday March 16) announced the change from the typical green Ireland is known for to blue and yellow to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine. 

The OPW has for many years symbolically "greened" Ireland's most iconic heritage sites on St Patrick's Day, but called this year "different". 

In a statement released today, Minister for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Patrick O’Donovan, said, "This year is different, however, and even as we look forward to marking St Patrick’s Day with our friends and loved ones, we think of the people of Ukraine whose lives, safety and sovereignty are at risk.

"For them and for the eyes of the world, we send a message of solidarity by illuminating 41 Irish landmarks across the country in the colours of Ukraine tonight and over the St Patrick’s Day weekend to underline that the people of Ireland stand with Ukraine." 

