'An incredible opportunity' - Irish crafts to be showcased to millions of US shoppers

The work of Irish craft producers will be exposed to millions of shoppers in the United States and beyond as part of a collaboration with ecommerce shopping channel QVC.

It's part of a 24 hour St Patrick's Day broadcast called 'Made in Ireland' which will showcase Irish producers and promote Ireland as a tourist destination.

Some of Ireland’s most iconic traditional brands are among the producers who will be showcased, including Killarney Crystal, Charles Gallen Irish Linen, and Fadó.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, called it "an incredible opportunity" for Irish designers and creators.

He said, "This is an incredible opportunity for Irish designers and creators. The QVC ‘Made in Ireland’ broadcast reaches millions of people in the U.S., giving Irish entrepreneurs the chance to showcase the quality and uniqueness of their products to a huge audience. As well as raising the profile and increasing the sales of those businesses featured, it’s also a great opportunity to promote Ireland as a tourist destination and reinforce our reputation for exceptional craftsmanship."

It's the 33rd event of its kind, broadcasting this year from the historic Slane Castle in Co Meath.

It will kick off at 12am ET on March 17 and can be viewed at QVC.com or from any of the QVC apps.

Tourism Ireland CEO, Niall Gibbons, said, "Tourism Ireland is delighted to collaborate with QVC and Enterprise Ireland on this event. As well as showcasing high-quality Irish craftmanship, this important opportunity will also bring the iconic and historic Slane Castle to millions of homes around the world.

"This annual broadcast is of particular significance in the context of tourism this year, as it offers a chance to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East and the broader destination to potential visitors as leisure travel returns."