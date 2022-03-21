Attendance at 'emotional' Covid remembrance ceremony a privilege, says HSE boss

Search

21 Mar 2022

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

21 Mar 2022 12:12 PM

Attendance at the "emotional and moving" Covid remembrance ceremony was a privilege, according to the Director-General of the HSE. 

Paul Reid made the comments following a ceremony for those who lost their lives to Covid at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin yesterday evening (Sunday March 20). 

Speaking on Twitter, Mr Reid said he was "privileged" to attend and said, "A solemn recognition of all those who lost their lives to Covid-19 and their families. Also for all those who cared for the sick and those who played their part to keep society going." 

Events were held yesterday in memory of over 6,600 people who died from Covid-19 in Ireland and their families. 

Government officials were also in attendance, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly calling the Irish response to the pandemic "a movement of solidarity". 

He said, "A moving ceremony today, as we remember all those who lost their lives during the pandemic, and we think of their families and friends. We pay tribute too, to all who did so much to help, including our healthcare workers, in what has been a movement of solidarity to be proud of." 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, along with essential workers and members of the public, laid wreaths in recognition of those who had died during the pandemic. 

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris called the ceremony "very moving". 

He said, "An honour to be in the Garden of Remembrance today for an event to remember all those who died of Covid-19, their families, those who cared for them and all those who worked so hard to keep people safe throughout this pandemic. A very moving ceremony." 

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said, "Today, on our National Day of Remembrance and Reflection, we remember those we lost to Covid-19 and we acknowledge all who helped us to endure. It was an honour to be present for the national event in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin." 

The number of positive Covid-19 cases has risen over the last two weeks, with 36,956 cases reported within the last 7 days and 58,706 in 14 days, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). 

