'A landmark event' - Defence Minister visits airbase to mark 100 years of Irish Air Corps

One hundred years of the Irish Air Corps is being celebrated today (Wednesday March 23) with the Minister for Defence calling it "a landmark event".

Minister Simon Coveney marked the occasion by attending Casement Aerodrome, where he commended all Air Corps personnel for their dedication and thanked them for their ongoing service to the State.

The minister said, "It is pertinent that we celebrate today after two years of an especially high tempo of operations by the Air Corps on behalf of the State. Each of you have supported the national effort in the face of a national emergency and in support of ongoing military activities."

He also congratulated members of the 26th and 27th Young Officer Wings Courses, who received their military pilot's wings at the event.

It included a flypast of Air Corps aircraft, commencing with the Irish Flag draped on display.

Minister Coveney continued: "Over the last 100 years, we have faced many tests and challenges and will continue to do so, however with the drive, ambition and dexterity shown by Air Corps personnel, I know they will be met head on.

"Among the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces are of course recommendations related directly to the role of the Air Corps. I believe this is a positive and evolving time for the Air Corps and the Defence Forces in general."

An investment in the Air Corps of €228m is currently underway, with the provision of two new Maritime Patrol Aircrafts due to arrive next year.