Search

24 Mar 2022

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

24 Mar 2022 10:49 AM

UFC star Conor McGregor was charged and arrested for dangerous driving in Dublin on Tuesday evening, Independent.ie has reported.

McGregor, who has been preparing for a UFC comeback later this year since his defeat to Dustin Poirier last July, was travelling in his Bentley Continental GT worth €170,000 along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he came to garda attention.

The 33-year-old was brought to Lucan Garda Station where he has since been station charged and released on bail, according to the report. McGregor will reportedly appear before Blanchardstown District Court next month in relation to the incident.

The Crumlin man posted a thumbs up on his Twitter feed following the arrest - which is not the first time the UFC fighter has been in trouble with the law. It's unclear if the tweet was a response to the incident or not.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media