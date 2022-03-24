Alan Kelly's successor as Labour leader to be announced this afternoon

Ivana Bacik is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Labour party today, taking over from recently deposed leader Alan Kelly.
The Dublin Bay South TD’s the only candidate put forward for the role, with nominations set to close around midday on Thursday.
Bacik sought nominations from Labour constituency chairs and councillors for the leadership having officially announced her candidacy on March 7.
Kelly resigned earlier this month, stating the parliamentary party had lost confidence in his leadership, much to the shock of many in the political spectrum.
The official confirmation of Bacik's appointment is expected to be made official this afternoon.
