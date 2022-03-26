Don't forget the clocks will spring forward tonight

It's that time of year again where we all collectively "lose" an hour of our day.

The clocks are set to spring forward an hour tonight at 1am.

However, as much as we love asking each other what time it is over and over again and looking at our little clock on the oven or in the car being right for the first time in months, this could be our last year of daylight savings.

On March 26, 2019, the European Parliament voted in favor of removing Daylight Saving Time permanently from 2021. Much of this decision was based on an EU-wide survey, which saw the vast majority of respondents indicate that they would prefer to scrap the process.

The clocks change in order to make the best of the natural light in the mornings during winter and in the evenings during summer.

The last clock change was due to take place in Spring 2021; however, the proposal has taken a back seat as the world copes with Covid-19.

So whether this will be our last time or it will continue for another few years, don't forget, the clocks will go forward at 1am this Sunday March 27.