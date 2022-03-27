Fine Gael support continues to fall, according to latest poll
Support for Fine Gael continues to fall, dropping to 19%, according to the latest poll.
Sinn Fein remains the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the Red C poll carried out for the Business Post newspaper.
The poll puts the party, led by Mary Lou McDonald, at 33% and significantly ahead of Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and Micheal Martin’s Fianna Fail.
According to the poll, support for Fianna Fail now sits at 16%.
Support for the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5%.
The Social Democrats are at 5% in the poll, a rise of a single percentage point.
The Irish Labour Party, which also rose to 5%, will be hoping that the election of Ivana Bacik as leader will help further boost the party’s ailing fortunes in the polls.
People Before Profit sits at 3% support nationwide, while Aontu is at 2%.
Support for Independents remains at 11%.
The poll, carried out by Red C, saw 1,001 adults aged over 18 surveyed online between March 18-23.
