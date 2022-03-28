Search

28 Mar 2022

Gardai charge man in relation to fatal stabbing of 27 year old

28 Mar 2022 10:25 AM

A man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Cork has been charged by Gardai.

Shane Murphy, 27, died in the incident in a house in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, though not life-threatening, stab wounds.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for questioning in relation to the fatal stabbing and serious assault.

The accused was due to appear before Cork District Court this morning (Monday March 28). 

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Murphy died at the scene of the stabbing at a house in Seaview Avenue.

Local News

