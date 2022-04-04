Govt urged to tackle gaps in care for Ukrainian refugees 'before things deteriorate'

An Irish migrant and refugee support group has expressed concern about "increasingly visible and alarming gaps" in Ireland's effort to support Ukrainian refugees.

The Limerick-based group, Doras, has raised the issue as an increasing number of Ukrainians are contacting their information and support centre to seek additional and more specialised support.

Almost 20,000 Ukrainian people have come to Ireland over the past several weeks following Russia's invasion of the country, with tens of thousands more expected to arrive.

CEO John Lannon says that while there is a lot to commend about the response from both Irish government and civil society, there are a growing number of issues that need to be addressed.

He acknowledged Ireland had responded "fairly well" to the crisis.

He said, "However, what we’re seeing on the ground is causing us increasing cause for concern and it’s vital we tackle some of the issues before things deteriorate.

“We have large numbers of Ukrainians calling into our information and support centre and contacting us by phone and email. We’re seeing an increasing volume of people that require additional and more specialised support, which is not surprising when you consider the gravity of the situation.

"These are people who have made a long and harrowing journey to flee a brutal war. Many have been separated from husbands, family and friends at home, and some have lost people to the war or are living in fear that they will do so. What adults and children have witnessed is hard to comprehend and the level of trauma and distress is often evident. The needs and supports they require are likely to increase over time."

According to Mr Lannon, a coordinated response is needed from the government, with proper resources allocated at the local level.

He said, "What we need now is a more coordinated response from the government, with proper resources allocated at the local level. This is especially true if we are to welcome 100,000 refugees as per government forecasts. Most Ukrainian refugees are sharing houses within the Eastern European communities, or are in emergency accommodation, or are being hosted by Irish families.

"While people are grateful for a short-term roof over their heads, the support they require goes beyond food and accommodation and includes mental and physical health supports, translation and language skills, and training and employment supports. Host families and supportive communities also need support, especially when you consider the complexity of trauma and PTSD and those with additional needs such as pregnant women, new mothers, and people with disabilities.

"We need to ensure people are not left in situations where they are placed at even greater risk and unable to cope. Sourcing suitable accommodation is essential. Some of the accommodation being provided at present is very poor and unfortunately, this has been the case for international protection applicants over many decades."

Mr Lannon believes the State cannot rely on the goodwill of the Irish people without providing proper resources.

He said, "We see this with our work. Our workload was already under huge pressure, and this has now increased massively, putting a huge strain on our ability to cope. We simply can’t deliver the services we need without adequate staffing and resources."

The consistency of Ireland's approach to refugees is also under question, with Mr Lannon comparing the treatment of applicants from war zones in Afghanistan to refugees from Ukraine.

He said, "There’s also a strong feeling out there that international protection applicants from war zones in Afghanistan and elsewhere are being pushed to the back of the queue. The difference in how their requests for asylum and support are being treated is staggering and quite rightly raises important questions.

"We see it in how many people in direct provision can’t access appointments for Temporary Residence Certificates or PPS numbers. There are now people in direct provision for several months without access to basic supports, including children who cannot go to school. We understand the systems are under pressure, but that’s simply not acceptable.

"It’s time now for proper systems and supports in every county so that people’s rights are respected, including those fleeing wars and persecution in places other than Ukraine."