Almost €500k worth of drugs found by Gardai after stabbing prompts search of house

Almost half a million euro worth of cocaine has been discovered by Gardai after reports of a stabbing prompted the search of a house in Co Carlow.

Following reports of the serious assault yesterday evening (Monday April 4), Gardai arrived at the scene in Tullow shortly after 3am.

On arrival of Gardai, a man aged 33 years was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Co Kilkenny for treatment, where his condition is described as "serious but stable".

In a follow-up operation, Gardai searched a house in the Tullow area and a man in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

A large quantity of cocaine - with an estimated street value of €490,000, subject to analysis - was discovered inside the house.

Drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.