05 Apr 2022

Landlords across Ireland now required to register tenancies annually - O'Brien

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

05 Apr 2022 1:27 PM

New legal provisions brought forward by the Minister for Housing will require landlords to register tenancies every year from now on. 

All registrations must now be made with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) within one month of their commencement, or on the anniversary of when the tenancy began. 

Announcing the news today (Tuesday April 5) Minister Darragh O'Brien called the change "important" in regulating and monitoring the sector. 

He said, "In comparison to the current system of registration, annual registration of tenancies (and licences in student specific accommodation) by landlords with the RTB is a simpler and more effective registration model for the rental sector. Registration reminders and support will be provided to landlords by the RTB to help compliance with this new annual obligation.

"Up-to-date registration data will help Government to better understand the rental sector and inform decision making in rental policy development." 

It comes following the signing of three commencement orders by the minister in March 2022. 

In order to assist landlords with the changeover to annual registration, a transition period will be in effect for any new tenancies commencing between April 4 and July 3. 

The registration deadline for these tenancies is midnight on August 3 2022. 

This extended deadline also applies to landlords whose tenants' anniversary of commencement falls during this period. 

From July 4 2022, any application to the RTB for annual registration must be made within one month of its commencement, or on the anniversary of the commencement of an existing tenancy. 

Late fees will apply. 

Landlords can register their tenancies with the RTB by clicking here

