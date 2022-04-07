Dr Holohan attempts to clarify new Trinity College role in health committee statement

Dr Tony Holohan said he does not intend to return to the role of chief medical officer amid questions over his new role at Trinity College Dublin.

In an opening statement sent to the Oireachtas Health Committee, he said he wanted to address some of the controversy over his appointment as professor of public health strategy and leadership at the university.

Questions, including why the Department of Health is funding the secondment and who approved it, have dogged the Government in recent days.

In the statement, Dr Holohan said he wished to “clarify” matters.

He wrote: “The Department of Health is committed to the development of public health capacity for the future.

“While Ireland has fared well in many aspects of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is room for development of our capacity in this regard.

“The third-level sector will play a key role in providing thought leadership, critical analysis, research as well as the development of knowledge and skills to better support public health leadership, policy making and public health practice.

“It is to further this potential that I am taking up the professorship of public health strategy & leadership in Trinity College Dublin.

“Specifically, the department intends me to lead the development and activities of inter-institutional collaboration between universities and the health sector and to develop stronger links with the WHO (World Health Organisation) and agencies of the EU.”

Dr Holohan said he has agreed to “relinquish” his role as chief medical officer.

“It is not my intention to return to this role at any point in the future,” he said.

“It is important that my successor feels fully empowered and enabled to undertake the role as they see fit.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had “no hand, act or part” in the appointment of Dr Holohan to the new teaching role.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has also faced questions about his exact role in the approval of the secondment.