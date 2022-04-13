Eamon Ryan says regulation of turf will address 'chronic health issues'

The regulation of the sale of turf will help with chronic health issues in the long term, Minister Eamon Ryan said.

Speaking after the Cabinet signed off on VAT reductions on electricity and gas bills, Ryan said turf will not be banned.

“There isn’t a ban on turf or burning turf or anything like that," he said.

He said the Government had been clear that it “will regulate the point of sale to make sure that the products for sale actually help our environment and help people’s health, this is not new”.

“It’s something that’s been worked on for years,” Minister Ryan said.

The Green minister said he is often asked - “when will you address health, chronic health issues and air quality which is killing our people”.

“We will do that in a way that still gives people the right to use the turf in a variety of ways. But we do have to regulate to improve public health,” he said.

The new regulations are particularly aimed at the enforcement on the ban of smoky coal being for sale, which has been sold across the border. There is a ban on smoky coals in designated towns which is set to be extended across the country.

It is understood that under the new regulations, turf will not be available for sale in shops, but the sale of peat briquettes will not be initially affected.