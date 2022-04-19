Search

19 Apr 2022

Dublin Airport received a sky-high amount of complaints from one person last year

Dublin Airport received 12,272 complaints from one person during 2021 which is an average of 34 calls a day.

Tom Byrne

The individual lodged more than 90 per cent of the 13,569 noise complaints filed against Dublin Airport last year and it's reported that the person has been persistently submitting noise complaints against the airport since 2019.

In the first three months of 2022, the same individual has lodged 5,276 complaints to DAA which is a daily average of 59 calls a day. Dublin Airport has received 5,573 total cases so far this year, meaning the individual is approaching 95% of all complaints.

