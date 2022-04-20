Search

20 Apr 2022

Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal crash involving four vehicles

20 Apr 2022 10:36 AM

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision (RTC) involving four vehicles in March. 

The RTC occurred at 8.55am at Knockreagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny, resulting in a teenager and man in his 60s being sent to Waterford University Hospital and Cork University Hospital respectively with serious injuries. 

Although the injuries of the man in his 60s were not life-threatening, he has since passed away. 

No other injuries to persons was reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockreagh area of Callan between 8:30am and 9:10am on Tuesday March 29. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

