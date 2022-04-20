Search

20 Apr 2022

'A tremendous role model' - Tributes pour in for young camogie player who died after match

20 Apr 2022 11:43 AM

Tributes are pouring in for a young Galway camogie player who tragically died following a collision during a match. 

Kate Moran collapsed and lost consciousness after the collision on Monday (April 18) despite initially walking away from the incident, and passed away in hospital a day later. 

The talented sportswoman played with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and quickly progressed to Senior A level, where she won two All Irelands at U16 level. 

In a statement yesterday evening (Tuesday April 19), the club called her "a tremendous role model" and "a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play". 

They said, "Today we learned of the death of our dear club-mate, Kate Moran. This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her." 

"Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity." 

Thousands of people have responded to the post, with hundreds of people offering their condolences. 

Ardrahan Camogie and Hurling Clubs have shut their facilities until further notice as a mark of respect to the late player. 

In a statement, they confirmed supports will be put together for members affected by the tragedy. 

They stated: "We, the Ardrahan Camogie and Hurling Clubs learned this morning of the death of Kate Moran, Athenry. Kate was a member of the Athenry Camogie Senior Team. Her untimely passing is a terrible tragedy for her family and all who knew her. We are all deeply saddened by this event. Our sympathies and thoughts are with the Moran family and the Athenry Club, community and friends." 

NUIG Camogie addressed the tragedy through social media, stating, "NUIG Camogie would like to extend deepest sympathy to the family and friends of former club member Kate Moran. Our thoughts are also with all at Athenry Camogie Club, Ardrahan Camogie Club and the wider Camogie community in Galway." 

Tipperary Camogie also commented, stating, "All in Tipperary Camogie would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and club mates of Kate Moran. May she rest in peace." 

Head Coach of UL Bohemian RFC Women's team, Niamh Briggs, called the news "absolutely awful". 

She said, "Heartfelt condolences to all of Kate Moran’s family, friends and teammates. Thinking of everyone in Athenry Gaa Club at this tragic time, hard to put into words or understand, so very sad." 

Kinnitty Camogie Club observed a pause before yesterday's (Tuesday April 19) match between Birr and Naomh Bríd to remember the late camogie player. 

They stated on social media: "Our thoughts are with Kate’s family, friends and everyone in Athenry Camogie Club and community. Ar dheis de go raibh a hAnam dilis." 

A candlelight vigil will take place for Kate at Kenny Park in Athenry at 9pm tonight (Wednesday April 20). 

