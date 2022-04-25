Search

'There shouldn't be any rotation' - Sinn Féin TD calls for general election as DPP investigation begins

Pearse Doherty has called for a general election as the DPP begins investigation into files leaked by Varadkar

Lili Lonergan

25 Apr 2022 12:38 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Pearse Doherty has said a general election should take place later this year to appoint a new Taoiseach instead of the planned rotation between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar following the leaking of a GP contract by then Taoiseach Varadkar.

A file regarding the leaked contract from April 2019 has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who will then decide whether or not to proceed with a charge.

Taosieach Micheál Martin has refused to comment on the situation saying "due process has to be followed here".

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Pearse Doherty said:

"In our view in relation to what will happen at the end of the year in terms of rotation in Taoiseach, there shouldn't be any rotation.

"There should be a general election and let the people decide who should be Taoiseach of this State."

Speaking of the leaked documents Doherty said:

"The matter needs to be resolved. It's a very serious matter, we know that this is the subject of a criminal investigation for over a year and a half now.

"What we do know is that Leo Varadkar leaked this document he's admitted to that.

"We do know that he went to lengths to ensure that that document got to his friend, he had that document couriered to the government jet.

"He didn't send it to the offices of the NAGP which are across the street from the Dáil, he sent it to his private address.

"We do know that the text messages that looked at the process to give his friend that document were deleted.

"However, earlier messages to Maitiú Ó Tuathaill were still on his mobile phone so we know that he gave confidential information which was valuable information to that organisation at the time to his friend and on that basis Leo Varadkar should not have stayed in office."

