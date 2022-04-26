Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald takes legal action against RTÉ

The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against the Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.
Mary Lou McDonald has begun legal proceedings against RTÉ in the High Court.
It is not yet confirmed what the legal proceedings specifically relate to.
A spokesperson for Sinn Fein said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”
Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan and Burke solicitors.
RTÉ has been contacted for comment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.