04 May 2022

ALERT: Fire fears prompt garden furniture recall at major Irish supermarket

Justin Kelly

04 May 2022 12:21 PM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Aldi stores in Ireland have issued a recall notice for cushion covers due to fire safety concerns.

Aldi have identified a potential safety issue with the cushion covers of certain garden furniture sold in Aldi stores recently.

"In some cases, the flame-retardant effectiveness of the cushion covers may deteriorate over time and if exposed to flame could result in the cushion cover catching fire," a statement read.

There are approximately 1,549 affected products in the Republic of Ireland, sold between February 13, 2022 and April 20, 2022.

You can see the affected products below:

Customers who purchased one of these products are being told to dispose of the current cushion cover, and contact Aldi for your free replacement covers.

Customers who purchased these products can contact Aldi’s customer service team on 1800 991 828 to arrange delivery of replacement cushion covers.

