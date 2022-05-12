ALLERGEN ALERT: Batches of noodles removed from shops due to undeclared ingredient
Batches of a brand of noodles have been removed from Irish shops due to an undeclared ingredient.
An allergen alert was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) about Chongqing Instant Noodles Sour Hot Flavour (110g) due to the presence of milk.
The ingredient is not included on the labels of the implicated batches, which may make the noodles unsafe for consumers with an allergy or intolerance of milk.
Batches affected include those with best before dates 01/07/2022, 01/10/2022, 01/02/2023 and 01/03/2023.
