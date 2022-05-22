Two arrested as part of aggravated burglary investigation

Two men have been arrested as a garda investigation continues into an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence in Hill of Down, Co. Meath on Monday, May 16.
As a result of ongoing investigations Gardaí conducted a search operation under warrant at a residential property in Athlone late on Saturday night 21st May, 2022 and a number of items were seized and two men arrested.
Both men, aged 40 and 21, were taken to Kells Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They continued to remain in garda custody on Sunday.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
