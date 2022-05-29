Search

29 May 2022

Communities minister in Northern Ireland denies return to Stormont is 'a stunt'

29 May 2022 5:06 PM

A sitting of the Stormont Assembly on Monday is not a political “stunt”, the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said.

The DUP refusal to elect a speaker and facilitate the formation of an Executive remains unchanged, as the row between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues.

Sin Féin’s Ms Hargey denied that the return to Stormont was a stunt, given the position of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The DUP is refusing to enter the powersharing institutions until its issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are sufficiently resolved. 

“It is not timewasting. We were elected to sit in Stormont, to make legislation and to protect people within our communities,” Ms Hargey said.

“Our role as elected leaders is to work on behalf of those who elected us, to work on behalf of communities. We have been hearing the struggle, people are crying out for help.”

The Stormont Assembly will meet on Monday in a new bid to nominate a speaker after more than 30 MLAs signed a recall petition.

Following a motion from Sinn Féin, outgoing Speaker Alex Maskey said in a letter to MLAs that the purpose of Monday’s recall was to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.

“We are not willing to hold the institutions to ransom,” Ms Hargey told the BBC Sunday Politics programme.

Concerns were also raised earlier this week about what the lack of a powersharing Executive in Northern Ireland means for the £400 discount on energy bills announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a range of measures to tackle the spiralling cost of living.

Sinn Féin Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that the lack of an Executive will pose challenges for introducing the discount for households in Northern Ireland

Ms Hargey said Mr Murphy was looking at “workarounds”.

“We don’t have functional institutions, because normally when you’re doing emergency payments like this you need to pass legislation within the Assembly,” Ms Hargey said.

“That is still a predicament in terms of those means-tested benefits as well. We do still need to find a way of passing that emergency legislation. So we’re continuing to look at finding workarounds.”

Ms Hargey added: “But the quickest way of making these payments and giving certainty to people outside is to actually have a formed Executive in order to get these payments going.”

