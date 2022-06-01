'Significant' changes to Carer's Allowance to take effect from today

These changes will see thousands more people qualify for the Carer's Allowance payment
For the first time in 14 years, changes have been made to the means test that applies to the Carer's Allowance which will see improved supports for Carer's across Ireland.
Making the announcement, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the changes will happen in two ways.
Firstly, a person can now have up to €50,000 in savings which won't be counted in the means test.
Secondly, a couple can now have weekly earnings of €750, and a single person can earn up to €350, this is particularly important where one partner works and the other person may have had to give up their job to provide care.
Important news for carers— Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) June 1, 2022
For the first time in 14 years, we are today changing the means test that applies to carer’s allowance.
More details @CareAllianceIrl @CarersIreland @welfare_ie pic.twitter.com/YapVbQNBsh
These changes will see thousands more people qualify for the Carer's Allowance payment.
Additionally, the Carer's Support Grant, which was increased to €1850 in 2021, is to be paid to over 120,000 carers this week.
Minister Humphrey's said:
"These are really important measures that I am pleased to introduce after listening closely to our Carer's, who I know do extraordinary work every day."
However, these changes which the Minister described as "significant", still fall below the levels campaigners have previously called for.
Family Carer's Ireland campaigned in 2019 for the income to be increased to €900 per couple and €450 per single person.
The Fort Rangers team that beat Freebooters B in the Junior Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup Final on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Mark Desmond
Aisling Curtis (Kilkenny) keeps her eye on the sliotar as Emma Kielty (Kildare) closes in during their All-Ireland intermediate championship clash at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday. Pic: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.