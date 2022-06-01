Search

01 Jun 2022

Almost 500 admitted patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals

01 Jun 2022 1:22 PM

Almost 500 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across Ireland this morning (Wednesday June 1). 

That's according to today's Trolley Watch from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), which has recorded a total of 475 admitted patients on trolleys. 

Three hundred and eighty one patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 94 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals. 

Just four hospitals nationwide have no wait time for admitted patients, with only one outside Dublin (Our Lady's Hospital in Navan). 

University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded with 98 patients waiting for beds, followed by University Hospital Galway (54) and Cork University Hospital (46). 

Three patients are waiting for beds at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, with five at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. 

Twenty one people are on trolleys at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. 

Seven are waiting at Portiuncula Hospital, with 32 at Sligo University Hospital and 28 at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny. 

Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Waterford have both reported one person waiting for a bed. 

