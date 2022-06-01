Eleven people rescued after fishing vessel catches fire off coast of Cork

Eleven people have been rescued after a British fishing vessel caught fire off the coast of Co Cork.
After 9am on Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard was alerted to a vessel in difficulty around 60 miles south west of Mizen Head.
The UK-registered fishing vessel ‘Piedras’ was reported to be taking on water and had lost propulsion.
Shortly after raising the alarm, the 11 crew members on board decided to abandon the vessel and transfer to another fishing vessel, the Armaven.
No injuries were reported, a statement from the Department of Transport said.
The patrol vessel LE Samuel Beckett, an Air Corps maritime patrol aircraft, and the Coast Guard helicopter R115 were immediately called to the scene after the alarm was raised. A second Coast Guard helicopter remained on standby at Cork airport.
By Wednesday afternoon, the vessel had sunk in the area where it got into difficulty.
The LE Samuel Beckett remained on scene to monitor the situation.
It had been expected that the Armaven vessel will proceed to Castletownbere to bring the Piedras crew members to shore.
Fiona Deegan, Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny; Cait Mackey Maher, Yellow Deer Designs, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, Kilkenny County Council and Sean McKeown, KCC
The Fort Rangers team that beat Freebooters B in the Junior Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup Final on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.