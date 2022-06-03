Man in his 60s pronounced dead at scene of van collision

A man has died following a crash in Co Cork.
The crash, which happened yesterday morning (Thursday June 2) near Dunmanway, left a man in his 60s dead.
The van he was driving crashed at around 9.45am.
The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
