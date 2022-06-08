'We have a Hub for you' - Series of new initiatives announced to support Remote Working 

The Minister for Rural and Community Development announced on Tuesday (June 8) a series of new initiatives that will make remote working more accessible and attractive for thousands of people.

Minister Heather Humphreys launched the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme – which will give remote workers free use of their local digital hub.

At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under the Scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time.

Minister Humphreys also announced €5 million in funding, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing Remote Working facilities.

Some 81 projects across the country were successful in securing funding.

On top of these two initiatives, Minister Humphreys also today announced the provision of €50,000 in funding to each Local Authority under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

This will allow them to fund marketing campaigns and promote the remote working opportunities available in their areas.

Minister Humphreys also revealed today that the number of Remote Working facilities on the Connected Hubs Network has now reached 242.

This represents over 60 per cent of the 400 hubs pledged as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s landmark five year rural development policy.

Announcing the three initiatives at the Creative Spark Digital Hub in Dundalk, Ministers Humphreys said:

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I am serious about ensuring we don’t simply revert to the ‘old normal’ – the way of life we had before COVID-19.”

“When I meet remote workers across the country, they tell me all about the benefits of spending a few days each week working from a digital hub in their local community.”

“They talk about how their lives are improved now that they don’t have to embark on that early morning, gruelling commute to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway or other urban centres.”

“Remote Working has been a game-changer for thousands of people. It’s given people of all ages a better quality of life – allowing them to spend more time with their family friends, working within their local town or village.”

“So today, I am absolutely delighted to announce a series of new measures that represent the next chapter in our Remote Working journey.”

Minister Humphreys continued:

“The Connected Hubs Voucher scheme I am announcing today will provide at least 10,000 free days at hot desks in hubs across the country.”

“It will be available to existing hub users who are already enjoy the benefits of working from a hub in their local area.”

“But it is aimed at new users too. For example, I believe this scheme will appeal to someone who has never worked for their local hub – now they can try it out for the first time for free.”

“This scheme is based on the ‘voucher follows the person’ approach and will initially provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August.”

“So for people who may wish to holiday at home this summer, this scheme is ideal if you need to do a couple of days working in facilities that are comfortable and underpinned by good quality broadband.”

“I would strongly encourage potential new hub users and those thinking of a working staycation to set up a connectedhubs.ie profile.”

“We will be applying vouchers to all registered users in the coming weeks, so get registered now.”

Connected Hubs

Minister Humphreys also today announced the results of the Connected Hubs Call 2022, a €5M fund which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

The funding will benefit 81 projects and will support a wide range of works, including the expansion of existing hubs, installation of privacy booths, access control and security systems, the conversion of existing open plan space to modular offices, and provision of podcast studios, enhanced audio visual, networking and conferencing facilities.

Minister Humphreys continued:

“The Connected Hubs Call 2022 will see €5 million provided to support our existing hubs. This is on top of the almost €9 million I awarded to applicants in 2021.”

“This scheme is designed to add remote working capacity at hubs and Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) across the country, to make more space for remote workers and to improve the quality of the facilities and their services.”

“The quality of the successful applications was very high this year and I was delighted by the level of interest. It is clear that there is a huge amount of creativity and ambition among hubs and BCPs, something I see myself on a regular basis as I visit these wonderful facilities regularly.”

Town and Village Funding

To raise awareness of the remote working opportunities available across the country, the Minister has also announced funding for Local Authorities to market their hub offerings and promote their use.

The Measure which forms part of the 2022 Town and Village Renewal Scheme is open for applications, with Local Authorities eligible to apply for funding of up to €50,000 each.

Minister Humphreys said:

“Local Authorities are already working hard to attract remote workers to their areas. So I wanted to give them all a hand with these efforts.”

“There are any number of people considering relocating from our cities and larger towns, whether to return home or to try something new. But they need to know what is available, where the hubs are and what the opportunities might be.”

“This grant is available to all local authorities. If I’m a remote worker thinking about locating – why should I choose your county?”

“There is nothing like a bit of intercounty rivalry to bring out the best in everybody. I want to see ‘Choose Clare, Choose Sligo, Choose Donegal’, style marketing campaigns across the country to show off what counties have to offer and to attract mobile talent and remote workers to their localities.”

Minister Humphreys added:

“Today represents the next chapter in our Remote Working journey. And it also demonstrates how we are putting ‘Our Rural Future’ into action.”

“My message to remote workers today is clear: Whether you are in Donegal or Waterford, Louth or in Kerry, in the Midlands or along the border, we have a hub for you.”

A full list of successful Connected Hubs 2022 projects can be found here