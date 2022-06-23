REVEALED: Leaving Certificate Examination results date 2022

The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday 2 September.

Details of the arrangements for the 2022 certificate examinations were announced on 1 February 2022. Since that time, the SEC has been engaged in the planning and delivery of all aspects of the examinations across Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle. This has been a significant undertaking in the current year in light of the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on schools; candidates; contract staff and the staff of the SEC. Some 131,000 candidates are undertaking examinations this year, an increase of 6% (+7,000) compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

There are a number of significant factors which have made providing a date for the issue of the Leaving Certificate results challenging. The SEC has an absolute responsibility to examination candidates to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the Commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year.

Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate. The SEC will issue a direct communication to candidates by email about the planned date for issue of the Leaving Certificate results.