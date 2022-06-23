REVEALED: Leaving Certificate Examination results date 2022

The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday 2 September.
The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday 2 September.
Details of the arrangements for the 2022 certificate examinations were announced on 1 February 2022. Since that time, the SEC has been engaged in the planning and delivery of all aspects of the examinations across Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle. This has been a significant undertaking in the current year in light of the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on schools; candidates; contract staff and the staff of the SEC. Some 131,000 candidates are undertaking examinations this year, an increase of 6% (+7,000) compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.
There are a number of significant factors which have made providing a date for the issue of the Leaving Certificate results challenging. The SEC has an absolute responsibility to examination candidates to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the Commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year.
Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate. The SEC will issue a direct communication to candidates by email about the planned date for issue of the Leaving Certificate results.
Mark Power in action during last year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Glanbia 300 cyclists pictured before they left Ballyragget for Wexford for the 300km fundraising cycle.. Picture: Patrick Browne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.