27 Jun 2022

HSE boss Paul Reid to step down

HSE boss Paul Reid to step down

27 Jun 2022 12:35 PM

HSE chief executive Paul Reid is to step down from his position later this year, it was confirmed.

In a statement, Mr Reid said he was quitting to spend more time with his family and said it was his “belief that the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely”.

Mr Reid said he told the chairman, the board of the HSE and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly of his decision and will step down in December.

He said on Monday that he had no immediate career plans.

In a message to staff, Mr Reid said he was making the decision with a heavy heart, and that it was the hardest career decision he had made.

“Having previously worked in the private, not for profit, central and local government sectors, working in the HSE has been by far the greatest period in my career,” he said.

“It has been truly rewarding leading an organisation whose staff come to work every day to make people’s lives better.

“No organisation will ever match the commitment, dedication and relentless willingness to go beyond the call of duty that I have witnessed as we battled multiple waves of Covid, a criminal cyber attack while driving a significant reform agenda.

“This has been truly inspirational for me to experience.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to Mr Reid.

“Since his appointment as chief executive in June 2019, Paul Reid has provided exemplary leadership to the HSE,” he said.

“He has led Ireland’s health service through some of its most difficult days and has done so with dedication and professionalism.

“Throughout the pandemic, Paul played a critical role in leading Ireland’s response to the greatest health emergency of our times.

“He leaves behind him an organisation much enhanced for his time as chief executive, and one that is already making real progress in implementing reform and improvement across many aspects of healthcare provision.

“I want to wish Paul all the best for the time ahead and to thank him and his family for the many sacrifices they have made over the last three years to allow him to dedicate himself to the role of CEO.”

Paying tribute to Mr Reid, the chairman of the HSE Ciaran Devane said: “It is with very great regret that I and the board have heard of Paul’s decision.

“He has led the health service through what has been the greatest challenge it has ever faced, and done so with relentless dedication and professionalism.

“We are very grateful that he will stay in his role for a further period to allow us to progress the extremely difficult task of replacing him.”

