29 Jun 2022

Full review into murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to go ahead

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

29 Jun 2022 6:27 PM

A full review into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will be conducted by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team. 

The French television producer was found dead outside her holiday home in Co Cork in December 1996 at the age of 39. 

She had sustained significant head injuries. 

According to An Garda Síochána, the investigation into her murder has remained active and ongoing, and will now be fully reviewed following a review by the Assistant Commissioner. 

Upon its finalisation, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team. 

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on the crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


 

