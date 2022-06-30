'Great news' - Bouncy castle hirers across Ireland secure group insurance scheme

Bouncy castle hirers across Ireland have come together to secure a group insurance scheme for their unique requirements.

The scheme - which will provide access to stronger premiums for hirers - has been secured by the Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation, which represents bouncy castle operators around the country.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Seán Fleming, welcomed what he called the "great news".

Minister Fleming said, “This is very welcome news for bouncy castle operators. I would like to congratulate the Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation and their broker for getting this successful group scheme up and running.

"This is great news for families and children throughout the country who will now have access and be able to avail of the fun and enjoyment of bouncy castles. Many businesses have seen success accessing insurance through group schemes.

"I would encourage businesses who are experiencing difficulty accessing insurance to consider a group scheme with fellow operators.”