Leo Varadkar will not face prosecution over document leak

Irish deputy leader Leo Varadkar has said that he is “pleased” he will not face prosecution over the leaking of a GP contract in 2019.

In a statement released this evening, the Tanaiste said: “I was informed this evening by my solicitor that the DPP has determined that I have no case to answer in relation to my disclosure of a document to the president of the NAGP in 2019.

“I have always maintained that the allegations made against me were false. I am pleased at the outcome of what was a very thorough investigation.”

He thanked the Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, his Fine Gael party colleagues, his staff, his partner and his family for “their faith, trust and confidence in me during what was a difficult period for us all”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Gardai said: “Following a Garda investigation, a comprehensive investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed no prosecution against any individual in this investigation.”

The Tanaiste had been under investigation for passing a copy of the official document to a friend of his while he was taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar has admitted that in April 2019 he sent a copy of a doctors’ pay deal between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Maitiu O Tuathail.

Dr O Tuathail was head of the rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), at the time.

Mr Varadkar has apologised for disclosing the document.

Mr Varadkar is due to become taoiseach again in December, replacing Micheal Martin, as part of the coalition deal that saw Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party form a government in 2020.