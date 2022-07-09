Search

09 Jul 2022

Housing Minister urged to fast-track probe publication after planning official quits

Housing Minister urged to fast-track probe publication after planning official quits

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 5:19 PM

The Housing minister has been urged to fast-track the publication of a report into alleged conflicts of interests in planning decisions following the resignation of An Bord Pleanala’s deputy chair.

Paul Hyde has quit as the second most senior official in the planning appeals body.

Mr Hyde had been the subject of several probes into allegations of conflict of interests in decisions he was involved in.

He had denied improper conduct but had stood aside from his role “without prejudice” in May pending the outcome of an investigation commissioned by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien had appointed senior counsel Remy Farrell to examine the issue. A report from the senior lawyer was initially due at the end of June but Mr O’Brien later agreed to extend the investigation period by a further five weeks.

Following Mr Hyde’s resignation, Mr O’Brien has faced calls to expedite the publication timeline.

Labour Party spokesperson on housing, senator Rebecca Moynihan said: “Following the sudden resignation of the deputy chair of An Bord Pleanala it is absolutely crucial that the minister now fast-tracks the publication of the report in full.

“It is essential that people have full confidence in the planning process so if the report reveals more systemic and seismic issues in An Bord Pleanala then they must be addressed.

“Transparency and fairness are the bedrock to any democracy and trust in the planning system is completely vital.”

A spokesman for the Department of Housing confirmed the minister had received notification of Mr Hyde’s resignation on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media