Man in his forties dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off coast

A swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Co Clare last night.
Gardaí were called to Fanore Beach in Co Clare at around 9.30 last night, after being alerted by the Coastguard.
A man in his 40s was removed from the water.
He was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was pronounced dead.
This is the second drowning to occur this week as more people take to the water due to the rise in temperatures.
A teenage boy tragically passed away on Tuesday after getting into difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, North Co Dublin.
