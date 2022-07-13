Search

13 Jul 2022

Taoiseach offers ‘deepest sympathies’ to families affected by organ scandal

Taoiseach offers ‘deepest sympathies’ to families affected by organ scandal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 3:35 PM

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has offered his “deepest sympathies” as he said he wanted to share reviews into infant organ disposal with the families affected.

It comes after the revelation, published by the Irish Examiner, that Irish hospitals continued to incinerate children’s organs until recently – against the HSE’s own guidelines.

It has also been revealed that multiple public hospitals held organs for more than a year, again against guidelines.

Speaking during leaders’ questions, Mary Lou McDonald said “we can only ever imagine” the hurt caused to families.

“These revelations at the time were met with understandable public outrage, and we can only ever imagine the extreme hurt, the extreme distress, that these families have experienced,” she said.

She said parents at Cork University Maternity Hospital are still waiting for answers.

“These parents have been told on four separate occasions that there will be a delay in giving them the report of the review, despite the fact that that review is complete”, she said.

“These are parents who lost their babies in tragic circumstances, who have had to endure the heartache of hearing that their child’s organs were disposed of alongside medical waste.”

In response, the Taoiseach said: “First of all, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families involved.

“It is unacceptable, it is very, very distressing for the families concerned.”

Mr Martin said he wants audits and reviews into what happened at the hospitals to be shared with the families affected.

He added: “Again, the needs of the family for transparency should be absolutely prioritised by the HSE.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media