Search

15 Jul 2022

PSNI investigate after inmates access roof of high security prison in Northern Ireland

PSNI investigate after inmates access roof of high security prison in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Police are to investigate an incident in which four prisoners gained access to the roof of a building at Maghaberry Prison.

The incident in the Co Antrim prison occurred on Wednesday and was brought under control without injuries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service has confirmed that an incident at Maghaberry yesterday, during which four prisoners gained access to a roof in the Mourne complex within the prison, has ended.

“The situation was brought under control without injury to staff or prisoners.

“The rest of the prison was unaffected.

“The area will be assessed to ascertain how the prisoners were able to access the roof.

“The four prisoners will be charged under prison rules and their actions will be referred to the PSNI for investigation.”

Maghaberry Prison is Northern Ireland’s only Category A high-security unit, housing adult male long-term sentenced and remand prisoners in both separated and integrated conditions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media