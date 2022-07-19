Search

19 Jul 2022

Murder investigation underway in Co Antrim after discovery of man's body

Murder investigation underway in Co Antrim after discovery of man's body

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a man’s body in Portrush.

He was found in the Bath Terrace area of the seaside town in the early hours of yesterday (Monday July 18). 

A 39-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of murder.

Police said the investigation is at a “very early stage”.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

“Shortly after 2.20am, police received a report that an injured male was discovered in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush,” a police spokesman said.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

SDLP MLA for the area, Cara Hunter, offered her condolences and said her thoughts are with the man’s family.

She said: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the man who died suddenly in Portrush on Monday morning.

“I know people locally will join me in offering them both sympathy and support at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them.”

Ms Hunter added: “I’d ask the public to give police space to carry out their investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death.

“I understand that many people will want to travel to the area to enjoy the recent spell of good weather, but they should be mindful that a number of road closures are in place and show patience and understanding.

“I have been liaising with police about their investigation into this sudden death and I’d urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward as soon as possible to assist police with their inquiries.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden added: “This will be an incredibly difficult time for his friends and family, to whom I offer my sincere condolences.

“There will be tough days ahead for all who knew him.

“I would urge anyone who can help the police with their investigation to come forward so that the full circumstances of this loss may be fully understood.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media