Have you seen this boy? Gardai issue appeal to find missing teenager

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenager missing since the weekend.
Sixteen year old Marcus Core - described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches with a slight build, short black hair and blue eyes - has been missing from Termonfeckin in Co Louth since Saturday July 16.
When last seen, Marcus was wearing a dark grey North Face tracksuit and runners.
It's believed he may currently be in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.
Anyone with information on Marcus's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
