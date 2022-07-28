Search

28 Jul 2022

Fifteen Irish museums to benefit from €170k in shared funding

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

28 Jul 2022 11:59 AM

Newly announced grants worth over €170,000 will be shared among fifteen regional museums across Ireland. 

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, confirmed news of the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme funding today (Thursday July 28). 

It's hoped the funding will enhance the cultural offering of museums, encourage greater access to museums and promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region. 

Money will go towards fifteen projects, including €2,000 for picture framing at the Irish Jewish Museum, €6,000 for tracing the pattern of Limerick lace at Limerick Museum, and €15,000 for an exhibition on Tipperary's Civil War at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History. 

Fifteen thousand euro in funding will go towards showcases and fitouts for a new visitor attraction at Waterford Treasures Museum, with €15,000 for a revamp of the Boeing 314 flying boat replica at Foynes Flying Boat Museum in Limerick and €15,000 for new exhibition cases at Monaghan County Museum's Peace Campus. 

Speaking today, Minister Martin said, "Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country and I am delighted to be able to offer them support through the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme. 

"Funding provided under this scheme allows local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors. 

"Cultural spaces are really important and can bring communities together, make people feel more engaged and part of something bigger than themselves." 

The full list of museums benefitting from the funding can be viewed here

Local News

