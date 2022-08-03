Ashley Cain finishes first of five marathons in aid of childhood cancer charity

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter.

The runs, which will take in five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days, are to mark the second birthday on August 10 of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia in April last year, at the age of eight months.

Cain’s route through Dublin began at Fitzwilliam Square, passed Stephen’s Green and through Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before he finished back in the city centre at around 4pm.

He will go on to run in Belfast on Thursday, Glasgow on Friday, Cardiff on Saturday and finish in London on Sunday.

Cain, who played for Coventry City and later featured in reality TV show Ex On The Beach, founded the Azaylia Foundation to help fight childhood cancer through advancing early diagnosis and new treatment availability in the UK.

After completing a 100-mile ultra marathon in April, Cain is to undertake further athletic challenges this month.

He will be joined by friends, family and public figures along the routes.