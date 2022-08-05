Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel

Irish police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital six weeks after he was shot outside a Dublin hotel.
The victim, aged in his 30s, had been treated in hospital for serious injures following the shooting in an underground car park of the premises on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham on June 24.
He was pronounced dead in St James’s Hospital on Friday.
The office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.
Investigating gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to road users with camera footage from the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on the morning of June 24 to make it available to them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
No arrests have been made in the investigation.
